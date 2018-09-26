DIETRICH — Dietrich School District is canceling classes for the rest of this week due to safety concerns with an odor permeating throughout the school building.
The district announced the decision Tuesday on its Facebook page.
Classes will resume Monday and will be in session all of next week — including Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5, which were previously teacher in-service days.
“Due to concerns with the safety of our students regarding the finishing of the elementary gym floor we are going to error on side of caution and cancel school for the remainder of the week,” the district wrote in the Facebook post.
Work is underway now on a new addition to the school. An odor from the project site was “very overpowering” Tuesday and permeated throughout the entire K-12 building, Superintendent Stefanie Shaw said, and the decision was made to send children home.
Shaw said she has had numerous phone calls with contractors, who’ve assured her it’s safe. “However, didn’t want to take a chance of a student getting sick,” she said.
A safety inspector said if there’s any residual effect from the work, it would be fine by Monday, Shaw said.
Sports games will continue and coaches will be in contact with student athletes with more information.
