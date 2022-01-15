Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

DIETRICH — Charley Astle has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for her uncle-in-law.

“Many people have offered to help out on the dairy, make meals for the kids, or just be around to help out and support,” Charley Astle wrote in an email. “Dietrich does a really great job of rallying around the family that is struggling and people in our community are always willing to help out.”

Rick Astle, who coaches both football and girls basketball at Dietrich High School, suffered two major health events at the start of the new year. He was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Jan. 1 after enduring a stroke and diabetic ketoacidosis. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For people who don’t know Rick, he is a very passionate, outgoing and approachable person,” Charley Astle wrote. “He dedicates a lot of time and effort to his kids, our school and the community.”

In 2020, the Blue Devils went undefeated and won the 1A District II state championship for football.

Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe on Jan. 6 to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle’s four kids might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000. She raised the goal to $7,000 and again it was met almost instantly.

As of Friday, 67 people donated a total of $8,000.

“Being able to have the goal met, and then some is an amazing feeling,” Charley Astle wrote. “Just to know that we are able to help him and his family in such a tough time, but really it isn’t just about the money.”

Students have also been showing their support. Dietrich School District posted on Facebook and ask attendees of home basketball games to wear blue, the color for diabetes awareness. Charley Astle will be coaching the girls’ basketball team until Rick Astle can return.

The school will also be holding an auction and chili dinner on Feb. 7 to raise more funds for the family.

Brody Astle, Rick’s nephew, said the students took the loss of their coach hard but have focused on continuing their season.

“It was a big change of pace and they were really concerned about him,” Brody Astle said.

The prognosis for Rick Astle looks good, his niece-in-law said. As of Wednesday, he was at the intensive rehab unit in Twin Falls going through occupational, physical and speech therapies daily.

“He is fighting and working hard so that he is able to get back home soon to his kids,” Charley Astle wrote. “The future definitely looks good for Rick, as they expect him to make basically a full recovery.”

