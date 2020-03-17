Decision on Twin Falls school zone changes postponed

TWIN FALLS — A plan to change attendance zone boundaries for Twin Falls elementary schools has been pushed back for at least a year.

In a letter sent to some parents Tuesday, the district said work on the plan will be suspended until the fall, and any changes will not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year.

The Twin Falls School District was planning to change school boundaries for all of its elementary schools to move students from the two new schools, which have filled faster than anticipated, to the district's older schools.

The goal of the committee that designed the plan was to keep enrollment equal throughout all schools and try to pinpoint where the most growth will happen in the coming years, the district said. Two community groups studied data about different areas of Twin Falls to make the plans released last week, but the plans immediately began to raise concerns among some parents and school employees who worried some schools would remain far below capacity and others would be full even under the new plan.

