CSI student selected to serve as National Teach Ag ambassador

The ambassadors will use a variety of opportunities, such as state and local conferences and camps, to encourage high school and postsecondary students to consider a career in teaching agriculture. They will also advocate for the agricultural education profession by meeting with stakeholders and leaders in their states. The ambassadors will also utilize social media, emails, and other digital platforms to reach a broader audience to address the national demand for agriculture teachers. As National Teach Ag Ambassadors, these preservice educators will also build their own professional networks, develop leadership and communications skills, and acquire new knowledge and pedagogical techniques that they will be able to use in their future careers as agriculture teachers. “Over the last decade the Teach Ag Ambassadors have interacted with more than 10,000 future agriculture teachers,” said Ellen Thompson, National Teach Ag Campaign Project Director. “The ambassadors are in the unique position of connecting with and inspiring young people to pursue their passion to make a difference by teaching agriculture.”