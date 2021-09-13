CSI student selected to serve as National Teach Ag ambassador

TWIN FALLS — The National Teach Ag Campaign is pleased to announce its selection of 18 future agriculture teachers to serve as the 2021-2022 National Teach Ag Ambassadors including 2021 CSI Agriculture graduate, Drew Weaver. Drew is a 2019 graduate of Skyview High School in Nampa, ID, and completed her Associates of Science degree at CSI in 2021. While at CSI, Drew served as a CSI Ag Ambassador, active member of the CSI Ag Club, and leader both in and out of the classroom.
The selected ambassadors will begin their training this summer to become advocates for agricultural education at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, October 27-30. These students will represent the National Teach Ag Campaign at the convention as they encourage high school students who stop by the Teach Ag booth to consider careers as agriculture teachers. The ambassadors will engage with students, teachers, and stakeholders who visit the booth to develop a cohort of current and future agriculture teachers.
The National Teach Ag Ambassador Program was developed as an effort to address the current, nationwide high demand for agriculture teachers. The need for agriculture teachers in the United States is the result of retirements, current program growth, new programs opening, and current teachers who leave the profession to explore other opportunities. The ambassadors work to promote the need for high-quality and diverse agriculture teachers while at National FFA Convention and throughout the following year at the state and local levels.
The ambassadors will use a variety of opportunities, such as state and local conferences and camps, to encourage high school and postsecondary students to consider a career in teaching agriculture. They will also advocate for the agricultural education profession by meeting with stakeholders and leaders in their states. The ambassadors will also utilize social media, emails, and other digital platforms to reach a broader audience to address the national demand for agriculture teachers. As National Teach Ag Ambassadors, these preservice educators will also build their own professional networks, develop leadership and communications skills, and acquire new knowledge and pedagogical techniques that they will be able to use in their future careers as agriculture teachers. “Over the last decade the Teach Ag Ambassadors have interacted with more than 10,000 future agriculture teachers,” said Ellen Thompson, National Teach Ag Campaign Project Director. “The ambassadors are in the unique position of connecting with and inspiring young people to pursue their passion to make a difference by teaching agriculture.”
The National Teach Ag Campaign is an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education, led by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. For more information about the National Teach Ag Campaign, visit http://www.naae.org/teachag.