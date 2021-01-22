CSI student goes viral for video addressing professor who refused to use their correct pronouns

Shade started identifying with nonbinary pronouns last summer but didn’t inform their CSI teachers prior to classes starting in August. Shade said it bothered them throughout the semester, and they didn’t want to deal with it again.

Despite this incident, Shade said most professors and faculty members at CSI seem to be supportive and opened-minded. The teacher from Shade’s other class this semester accepted the name and pronouns right away.

Shade said they aren’t looking for retribution in this situation. Rather, they’d like to see teaching trainings conducted and other processes put in place to prevent something like this from happening again. Additionally, Shade said they’d like people to be aware of how hard it can be for somebody who is transgender to be called the wrong name or pronoun.

“I’m less concerned with what happens between this individual teacher and myself and more concerned with what happens school-wide,” Shade said. “Because personally, I have support. I’m not somebody who is going to be super broken up about it, but I know that’s not the case for a lot of trans students. In fact, for a lot of trans students, it might be that school is the only place where they could possible get gendered correctly.”

