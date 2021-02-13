CSI signs agreements Idaho State University, Lewis Clark State College

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho signed agreements with two different institutions that will help CSI students transition while pursuing advanced degrees.

On Thursday, CSI announced it had signed agreements with Idaho State University and Lewis Clark State College that will help students work toward a degree through the universities while taking classes at CSI.

CSI and ISU held a press conference Friday morning where the institutions’ presidents discussed the move. CSI President Dean Fisher said this agreement reaffirms the strong relationship the institutions have had for years.

“I think it’s important that we try and create structures and clear communication pathways around what we’re already doing that makes sure that students do understand that there is a seamless process for students to move from the community college to the universities,” Fisher said.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee said the agreement will help create a more integrated system where students can pursue a four-year degree from ISU while taking classes at CSI. He said, for example, a student can transition easily from taking four CSI classes and one ISU class one semester to the reverse the following semester.