CSI sees record summer enrollment

TWIN FALLS — A record number of students are taking classes at the College of Southern Idaho this summer.
According to data from the college, 2,326 students are enrolled in courses this summer, which is up from 1,653 in 2019 and 1,615 in 2020.
The number of credit hours those students are taking is also up to 10,966, which is higher than totals from the previous two years of approximately 7,624 in 2019 and 7,480 in 2020.
A little more than a quarter of these students are new to CSI, which is a higher percentage than the college normally sees of new students in the summer, said Chris Bragg, the college’s dean of institutional effectiveness and communication.
This strong summer turnout follows a year where CSI bucked some national trends in community college enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment at two-year public colleges was down 7.5% in the fall and 11.3% in the spring, compared to the same semesters the previous year.
Meanwhile, CSI experienced a 3.6% increase in its fall 2020 headcount and only a slight 1.8% decrease from the prior year in the spring.
And while the state’s go-on rate, which is the percentage of high school graduates who enroll in college the following fall, dropped from 45% in 2019 to 38% in 2020, CSI saw the same number of incoming freshman both years, Bragg said.
It is hard to pinpoint a specific reason for CSI’s largely positive enrollment numbers, Bragg said. Instead, it is the a result of a variety of intentional, concerted efforts.
Starting in June 2020, the college became focused on inviting students back to campus. College staff and faculty members also began thinking of themselves as recruiters who could help connect community members with college resources, Dean of Student Access Jonathan Lord said.
“Anecdotally, I met a nice young man with his two kids at the snow cone shack the other night,” Lord said. “I talked to for him a bit and found out he wanted to continue his education. I handed him my card and he called me today.”
The college has also changed its approach in how it reaches students. Lord said CSI started “instant enrollment days” where faculty and staff members go out to high schools in the Magic Valley to help sign students up for classes. The college has also created a one-stop center for enrollment services called Eagle Central in the Taylor Building on campus.
“There are eight people dedicated to serving students for first contact through getting them into classes,” Lord said.
Like other colleges, CSI also became flexible in how it offered classes to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses that were normally in person were offered online, in a hybrid format or still face-to-face but configured differently.
“That’s not unique across the nation, but it’s one thing we made sure we did for our community,” Lord said.
Lord attributed a part of the increase in summer enrollment to the college changing its perspective on the semester. Whereas previous it was viewed as a time where students could pick up a few credits, college officials have begun emphasizing the summer as its own semester during which students can take classes to help them graduate on time.
Bragg said the college’s Bridge to Success program has also helped boost summer enrollment this year. This program is designed to assist students transitioning to college, such as those who are the first in their family to attend college.
Program coordinator Rosey Alberdi said the program has served an average 30-40 students at a time since it began in the summer of 2016. However, this year, with the use of federal stimulus funding, the program has grown to serve more than 300 students.
The program started as a way to help students transition to college-level math courses. However, this year, the program has expanded to numerous additional courses students can take while receiving tutoring.
Through the program, Alberdi and a part-time assistant help connect students with resources on campus, such as scholarships for books or tuition. The program also introduced students to some non-academic activities, such as hiking or kayaking.
“I think that’s the big difference that the program does,” Alberdi said. “(Students) make these relationships, not just with me, but with the cohort themselves.”
Along with this record summer enrollment, CSI’s fall numbers are already looking positive.
The college is ahead of where it was at this time last year for fall enrollment, although officials began enrolling students a month earlier this year. Also, of the 541 new students who taking courses this summer, 65% have already registered for the fall semester.
“If we can keep the momentum up, we’ll be in really great shape for this coming fall,” Bragg said.