CSI sees record summer enrollment

“That’s not unique across the nation, but it’s one thing we made sure we did for our community,” Lord said.

Lord attributed a part of the increase in summer enrollment to the college changing its perspective on the semester. Whereas previous it was viewed as a time where students could pick up a few credits, college officials have begun emphasizing the summer as its own semester during which students can take classes to help them graduate on time.

Bragg said the college’s Bridge to Success program has also helped boost summer enrollment this year. This program is designed to assist students transitioning to college, such as those who are the first in their family to attend college.

Program coordinator Rosey Alberdi said the program has served an average 30-40 students at a time since it began in the summer of 2016. However, this year, with the use of federal stimulus funding, the program has grown to serve more than 300 students.

The program started as a way to help students transition to college-level math courses. However, this year, the program has expanded to numerous additional courses students can take while receiving tutoring.