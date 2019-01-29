TWIN FALLS — Four years after local controversy erupted over refugee settlement, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center still faces challenges — this time from a sharp drop in federal funding and lower numbers of incoming refugees.
CSI trustees heard an annual presentation Monday from the Refugee Center. Here in Twin Falls, the center has resettled and provided services to thousands of refugees since 1980. In years past, it typically received federal approval to take in up to 300 newcomers each year. This year, it’s capped at 140.
“The Refugee Center has gone through difficult times,” director Zeze Rwasama told the CSI board. “Currently, we are going through a period of uncertainty.”
There are two major reasons for that uncertainty: the birth of the anti-refugee movement — which has been defeated, but could wake up at any time, Rwasama said — and a reduction in the number of refugee arrivals allowed in the United States.
Federal changes have “affected our budget, big time,” Rwasama said, because the program is federally funded.
The Refugee Center’s budget for this fiscal year is about $781,000 — a significant reduction compared with $1.3 million in 2016. Gradually, from 2016-18, the center cut seven staff positions and two positions became part-time.
In 2016, the Refugee Center resettled 328 refugees from 10 countries. In 2018, it resettled 91 refugees from three countries — Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Eritrea — and that was well beneath the cap of 195.
“That’s a big shift there,” Rwasama said.
For this fiscal year — which began Oct. 1 — Rwasama said he expects a similar breakdown as last year of where incoming refugees are from. The vast majority are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said, and that group made up 89 percent of Twin Falls’ refugee resettlement last year.
The declining number of newcomers has presented a big challenge for the Refugee Center’s budget, he said, and the budget had to be revised multiple times throughout last year.
Federal changes, including a refugee ban in 2017 and stricter security vetting, led to a slowdown in the number of refugees arriving in Idaho and across the United States.
Here in Idaho, there are three refugee resettlement agencies: the CSI Refugee Center and two in Boise. The Treasure Valley used to be home to another agency — World Relief Boise — but it closed in June 2017, largely due to declining refugee arrivals and funding.
In Twin Falls, controversy around refugee resettlement arose in 2015 following a CSI Refugee Center announcement it expected it could receive Syrian refugees. That didn’t happen. But large numbers of community members showed up to CSI board meetings.
Rick Martin, a local opponent of refugee resettlement and head of the Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center, ran unsuccessfully for election to the CSI board of trustees and circulated a petition for a ballot measure seeking to ban refugee centers in Twin Falls County, but it didn’t receive enough signatures.
Before Rwasama presented the Refugee Center report during Monday’s meeting, CSI board chairwoman Jan Mittleider asked if anyone had signed up to speak during open forum — a public comment period. None had.
“I’m so delighted,” Mittleider said, and the audience of college employees laughed.
After Rwasama’s presentation, Mittleider asked Rwasama what he’d say if someone wanted to know what they could do to help make the program better.
“There’s nothing better than welcoming the refugees,” Rwasama said, suggesting people greet them on the street or in the grocery store. “That’s all they need. They’ll do the rest.”
CSI President Jeff Fox said he’s impressed with Rwasama’s efforts to educate the community about refugees.
Mittleider said she appreciates Rwasama’s “calmness of spirit” in the midst of difficult times and misunderstanding from others. Some of the finest people on CSI’s staff, she said, came to Twin Falls as refugees.
Despite a drop in federal funding, the CSI Refugee Center hasn’t slowed down in how it’s helping refugees, Rwasama said. It’s also providing more services to refugees who have already been resettled in Twin Falls, he said.
Three weeks ago, the Refugee Center started a youth program for refugee children enrolled in the Twin Falls School District. Children receive homework help through an after-school program, and the offering also focuses on the importance of good behavior and career development.
The Refugee Center has also seen huge growth in its volunteer ranks. Before 2016, it averaged 20 volunteers each year. In 2018, it had 250.
The center has received so many donations of items to help refugee families it doesn’t have storage space left. “Donations are coming left and right every day,” Rwasama said.
Refugee Center officials provided community education in 2017 and 2018 across the Magic Valley, including presentations in Jerome, Filer, the Sun Valley area, Burley, Pocatello, Rexburg and Rigby. Presentations covered topics such as who refugees are, why they’re here, the security vetting process and the services the Refugee Center provides, Rwasama said.
Also, every refugee who has arrived in Twin Falls since 2016 has been assigned to a community mentor, he said, which helps speed up the process of social integration and creates a connection with the community.
During their Monday meeting, trustees also:
- Approved a Head Start/Early Head Start report.
Director Mancole Fedder gave an update on the Buhl Head Start facility. The center — built in 1910 — was closed in April 2018 due to a failing foundation and plumbing problems. Currently, 20 West End children receive transportation by bus to Twin Falls for preschool classes.
Fedder said he sent off a request to the national Office of Head Start to sell the Buhl facility based on an appraisal. The program intends to use proceeds from the property sale to buy land. Fedder said they found a piece of land next to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl they’re interested in.
Once land is purchased and a phase I environmental study has been completed, program officials will write a grant for emergency facility funds and submit it to the Office of Head Start.
Fedder said he doesn’t anticipate CSI Head Start/Early Head Start being back in Buhl for another one-and-a-half to two years.
- Heard an information presentation about CSI’s plans for online education.
- Heard an information presentation about the Dickenson agriculture endowment.
Agriculture department chairman Matt Quesnell gave an update on how a $1.6 million donation to the CSI Foundation for agriculture scholarships is being used.
Two students — each of whom received a $5,000 scholarship this school year — talked about their experiences.
Longtime Reno, Nev.-area rancher Bob Dickenson, who died in 2016, wanted the money to be used specifically for financial assistance for students pursuing agriculture-related degrees. The CSI Foundation was notified in 2017 it would receive a gift from him.
This school year, there’s $82,000 available for scholarships. Nearly $78,000 has been awarded to 62 students.
- Recognized executive administrative assistant Kathy Deahl, who’s retiring this week.
