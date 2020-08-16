CSI program trains students for work on massive new wind warm

TWIN FALLS — Bryce Benson remembers the first time he made the nearly 300-foot climb to the top of a wind turbine.
“It’s a heck of a thrill, and it definitely gets your heart pumping,” he said. “You never know what’s at the top on the first climb. There’s always that question of how you’re going to react to the height.”
Benson, 31, is a wind technician for Huntington Wind Farm in eastern Oregon and a 2014 graduate from the Renewable Energy Systems Technology program at College of Southern Idaho. He spends his days climbing turbines and doing maintenance and troubleshooting at the top. The work is challenging and rewarding, he said, and each day brings something new.
Plus, there isn’t a view quite like it, he said.
“It’s just a giant metal pole in the middle of nothing, and you can literally see everything,” he said.
But there aren’t nearly enough workers like Benson as cities throughout the West increasingly look to renewable energy for their electricity needs. Employment of wind techs is projected to grow 57% between 2018 and 2028, with nearly 4,000 new jobs created in the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The renewable energy program at CSI continues to train students for jobs in the industry in anticipation of that growth. Skilled workers could soon be even more in-demand in the area when construction begins on a massive new wind farm.
Lava Ridge
Magic Valley Energy is in the planning stages of the Lava Ridge Wind Project — a 1,000-megawatt, $1 billion wind farm near Dietrich. It’s expected to be one of the largest in the world.
Project director Luke Papez said construction could start as soon as 2022 and he’s going to need workers to build and operate it. He estimated the project will need more than 700 workers during peak periods of construction and about 20 permanent positions could be available once it enters the operations phase.
“These are quality jobs,” he said. “Folks can make a career and a living performing this work.”
Papez said the workforce development program at CSI is one advantage Magic Valley Energy saw when deciding to build in the area.
“We place a high priority on trying to source as much talent as we can from the region,” Papez said. “It’s a great thing to be able to bring in local talent for a project.”
CSI professor Eli Bowles said the program can work directly with renewable energy developers and tailor curriculum to projects in the Magic Valley. It’s part of an initiative to get workers directly into an industry that needs them.
“You’ve got students right here that want to get hired,” he said. “Let’s help you get the best employee that we can.”
Bowles said the Lava Ridge project presents a great opportunity for those new to the field. While plenty of jobs exist in the region, only a few are available at each site, meaning new workers often spend their first year or two traveling between wind farms.
The new development could allow more new workers to stay local, he said.
“With this new site going in, game on.”
Making the climb
Benson started as a wind tech in 2014 after working a variety of construction jobs. He said he simply wanted something new.
“At the beginning, it was just curiosity,” he said. “You see these monsters off in the distance and part of me just wanted to see what they were and how they worked.”
His construction experience prepared him for working at heights, but the program at CSI helped acclimate him to the new extreme.
“In this job, you may not be afraid of heights but you certainly learn to respect them a lot more,” he said. “You’ve just got to get over the mental aspect of it. Physically, you’re safe at all times.”
Bowles said plenty of people enter the program with a fear of heights — he was a bit hesitant when he first started, too — but the emphasis on safety and the basics of climbing gets students comfortable on a ladder early on.
“The big thing is the willingness to learn and to grow,” Bowles said.
Students start with rules and regulations and “why you want to be safe.” Next, they learn about harnesses and other equipment (there are multiple class periods dedicated to boots). Then students are introduced to the ladders at the very basic level — up and down, start and stop, secure versus hands-free. All the initial climbing takes place in a controlled environment using practice ladders, the CSI outdoor challenge course, and even a ladder treadmill to build endurance.
By the end of the program, students are able to climb a 300-foot wind turbine in under the industry standard of 10 minutes, Bowles said.
The program isn’t just for prospective wind techs, either. Students learn skills relevant to renewable energy and a variety of other industries, including basic tools, industrial electricity, mechanical drives, electric motors and hydraulics.
Bowles said the program has 100% job placement.
“Having a workforce degree does wonders,” he said. “Even if you move out of the wind energy industry, having those base-level skills is phenomenal.”
