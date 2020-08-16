CSI program trains students for work on massive new wind warm

Bowles said the Lava Ridge project presents a great opportunity for those new to the field. While plenty of jobs exist in the region, only a few are available at each site, meaning new workers often spend their first year or two traveling between wind farms.

The new development could allow more new workers to stay local, he said.

“With this new site going in, game on.”

Making the climb

Benson started as a wind tech in 2014 after working a variety of construction jobs. He said he simply wanted something new.

“At the beginning, it was just curiosity,” he said. “You see these monsters off in the distance and part of me just wanted to see what they were and how they worked.”

His construction experience prepared him for working at heights, but the program at CSI helped acclimate him to the new extreme.

“In this job, you may not be afraid of heights but you certainly learn to respect them a lot more,” he said. “You’ve just got to get over the mental aspect of it. Physically, you’re safe at all times.”