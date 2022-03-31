 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI president appointed to state charter commission

CSI President Dean Fisher gives an update on CSI enrollment during a BusinessPlus meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Burley.

BOISE — College of Southern Idaho President Dean Fisher is the newest member of the state’s charter school commission.

Gov. Brad Little made Fisher’s appointment onto the seven-member panel effective Feb. 24, 2022, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission announced Friday. Fisher fills the seat left by former commissioner Kitty Kunz, who died last year.

The governor may appoint Fisher to a full four-year term when Fisher’s appointment ends May 12, 2023.

Fisher filled various educational and governmental roles before becoming CSI’s president two years ago:

  • Chief of Staff for Oklahoma Congressman Steve Russell.
  • Provost of New York-based Suny Corning Community College.
  • Several administrative roles at Rose State Community College in Oklahoma City.

Fisher has also taught undergraduate and graduate courses in history, humanities, leadership and student development, the commission announced.

Idaho’s charter commission oversees 57 Idaho charters, nearly three-fourths of the state’s total of 75. Its role includes approving new charters and school performance frameworks, tracking outcomes and closing struggling schools — which has only happened twice in the commission’s more than 20 years of existence.

School districts oversee the rest of Idaho’s charters. The state’s higher education institutions, including community colleges, can also authorize charters, though none currently do.

L. Dean Fisher

Fisher

 Courtesy
