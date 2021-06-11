CSI partnering with Lewis-Clark State College on education degree program

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho students will have the chance to complete a bachelor’s degree in education while remaining in the Magic Valley through a new partnership between CSI and Lewis-Clark State College.

Through this agreement, students will complete three years worth of credits through CSI and one year through Lewis-Clark while obtaining a degree in elementary education. Students can focus the degree on either English or special education.

In a statement announcing the agreement, CSI President Dean Fisher said the partnership will help address a teacher shortage.

“It’s no secret that Southern Idaho is facing a critical teacher shortage,” Fisher said in a statement. “This partnership with LCSC will significantly expand access for aspiring teachers to get the training they need to enter the field of education at an affordable price and without having to leave the local area.”

CSI already offers two-year associate’s degrees in education, after which students have to move on to a four-year school to complete their education. But not all students successfully complete that transition.