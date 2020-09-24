CSI launches free online-learning program designed for teachers and parents

The learning modules include videos, documents, slide presentations, smart cards and ideas for teachers and parents to implement remote learning with their student.

Some of it is more suitable for teachers and contains detailed information and uses educational terms and jargon.

Other parts, such as the parent video, are more easily accessible. The parent video introduces a few terms that may be new to parents, such as classroom management. The video introduces the concept of building routines and setting up a kid’s classroom environment so they can learn. Then it points viewers to a more detailed module or cluster with additional information.

“We just want to be part of the answer and part of the stress relief and we feel like we have the mission and the capacity to do it,” Linder said.

The program is available online and is free for any Idaho teacher or parent or member of the public to access after creating a free online account with CSI. CSI also offers options for teachers to earn professional development credits for completing the modules.

If school districts would like more information about how to utilize the program, they may send Linder an e-mail message at CPLinder@CSI.edu.

