CSI hosts Constitution Day talk on challenges following 9/11 attacks

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will observe Constitution Day on Tuesday with a a talk by David Adler of the Alturas Institute and free copies of the constitution for students.

Congress established Constitution Day on each Sept. 17 in 2004.

“Among other things, it provides colleges with an opportunity to schedule events and activities that enhance learning about the unique durability of the American Constitution,” CSI President Dean Fisher said in a statement about the event. “We are improved as a society when each of us engages in civic awareness.”

Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner organized the event.

“I think Constitution Day is important because it calls on us to read and reflect on the document that binds us together as one nation,” she said. “As a pluralistic country with so many ways of life and diverse beliefs, it is the principles and values of this short document that unites us in common enterprise.”

Adler will speak at 6 p.m. in the Taylor Room 276/277. He will speak on constitutional challenges following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.