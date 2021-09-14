 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CSI hosts Constitution Day talk on challenges following 9/11 attacks
0 comments
alert

CSI hosts Constitution Day talk on challenges following 9/11 attacks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CSI Constitution Day

Samra Culum, left, and Idaho Justice Robyn Brody listen to Don Burnett answer a question from the audience Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Constitution Day luncheon at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will observe Constitution Day on Tuesday with a a talk by David Adler of the Alturas Institute and free copies of the constitution for students.

Congress established Constitution Day on each Sept. 17 in 2004.

“Among other things, it provides colleges with an opportunity to schedule events and activities that enhance learning about the unique durability of the American Constitution,” CSI President Dean Fisher said in a statement about the event. “We are improved as a society when each of us engages in civic awareness.”

Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner organized the event.

“I think Constitution Day is important because it calls on us to read and reflect on the document that binds us together as one nation,” she said. “As a pluralistic country with so many ways of life and diverse beliefs, it is the principles and values of this short document that unites us in common enterprise.”

Adler will speak at 6 p.m. in the Taylor Room 276/277. He will speak on constitutional challenges following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“I chose this year’s speaker, Dr. David Adler, because he is an Idahoan with deep understanding of our shared Constitutional values and a keen ability to communicate that knowledge to others,” Gardner said. “The topic, domestic and foreign policy challenges to the Constitution after the September 11th attacks, calls on citizens to reflect critically on the state of our shared values in times of crisis and fear.”

Students can pick up a free copy of the Constitution at the Library, at Student Activities Office, or during Gardner’s office hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a stuntman get knocked around in a 4-story tall pinball machine

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News