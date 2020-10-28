CSI Board calls on Magic Valley leaders to mandate masks

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning in a special board meeting to approve a resolution calling on other Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings in their jurisdictions.

Recognizing the rapid increase in cases throughout the College’s service region and the strain that is being put on local health care facilities, along with the proven efficacy of using facial coverings to slow the spread of the virus, the resolution calls on city, county and state officials to implement facial covering requirements throughout the Magic Valley.

In an email to elected leaders announcing the resolution and calling for action, CSI President L. Dean Fisher noted that while mask requirements are in place in limited areas in the Magic Valley, including in all CSI facilities, more must be done to control the spread of the virus.

“South Central Public Health District data, regional data, and the data being communicated daily through various news outlets – makes it all too clear that more must be done to contain the spread,” Fisher wrote. “While the efficacy of facial coverings as a mandated behavior is becoming clear as one of the most effective ways to contain spread, these efforts will not be effective if they are not more widespread.”

