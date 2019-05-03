TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will have two commencement ceremonies — one at 10 a.m. and one at 4 p.m. — Friday in the CSI Gym to accommodate the number of people who wish to come and watch their family and friends graduate.
Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke will be the keynote speaker at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Bedke is serving his 10th term representing District 27 in the House. In 2004, he was named a “Henry Toll Fellow,” a highly competitive program that selects 48 state government officials each year to participate in an intensive one-week program, designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth. In 2012, he was elected Speaker of the House and he continues to serve in that capacity. In 2015, he topped the list in a book released by Ridenbaugh Press of “100 Most Influential Idahoans” for his impact on overall influences in State Development. For those who are unable to attend the ceremony in person, a live broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. at youtu.be/mwyaJ6tAo50.
At the 10 a.m. ceremony, graduates from the following majors will be honored:
- Addiction Studies
- Agri-business
- Agriculture
- Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating
- Animal Science
- Aquaculture
- Automation Engineering Technology
- Automotive ASEP
- Automotive Collision Repair
- Biology
- Biology – Health Care
- Cabinetmaking and Woodworking
- Certified Nursing Assistant
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Dental Assistant
- Dental Hygiene
- Diesel Technology
- Drafting Technology
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Engineering
- Equine Studies
- Food Processing Technology
- Geospatial Technology
- Health Promotion
- Health Science
- Horticulture
- Machining & Manufacturing Technology
- Mathematics
- Medical Assistant
- Natural Resources Management
- Nursing—Practical
- Nursing—Registered
- Paramedic
- Pharmacy (Pre)
- Physical Therapist Assistant
- Physics
- Radiologic Technology
- Renewable Energy Systems Technology
- Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
- Surgical First Assistant
- Surgical Technology
- Veterinary Technology
- Water Resource Management
- Welding Technology
Retired President of First Federal Bank Alan Horner will be the keynote speaker for the 4 p.m. ceremony. Aside from his very successful banking career, his personal dedication to numerous civic and community organizations and activities has been key in making the Magic Valley an even better place to live, work and play. Most notably, he was the driving force in the construction of First Federal Bank Park.
Horner accepted the president position at First Federal Bank in 1999 where he was instrumental in the nearly $400 million-dollar growth of the bank. In 1988, Horner was awarded the “Small Business Financial Advocate of the Year for the State of Idaho. He also received the Paul Harris Fellow recognition, A “Service Above Self” is the highest award an individual Rotarian can receive. For those unable to attend the ceremony in person a live broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. at youtu.be/FTTSEq1pz_8.
The 4 p.m. ceremony will honor graduates from the remaining majors:
- Accounting/Bookkeeping
- Administrative Assistant
- American Sign Language
- Anthropology
- Art—Visual
- Baking and Pastry Arts
- Business—General
- Business Management and Entrepreneurship
- Communication
- Computer Support Technician
- Criminal Justice
- Culinary Arts
- Dance
- Digital Media
- Economics
- Ed Assistant—Generalist
- Education
- Education—Early Childhood
- Education—Elementary
- Education—Secondary
- Education—Special
- English
- Geography
- History
- Hospitality Management
- IT Development and Security
- Law Enforcement
- Liberal Arts
- Library and Information Science
- Music
- Network Systems Technician
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Social Work
- Sociology
- Spanish
- Theater
A free public reception for the graduates and their family and friends will be held after each of the ceremonies near the Student Union Building (Taylor Building). If you have any questions concerning commencement, please contact the Office of the Registrar at records@csi.edu.
