Critchfield wins GOP primary in race for Idaho’s top education official

Former State Board of Education president Debbie Critchfield topped her two competitors in the Republican primary to be Idaho’s next superintendent of public instruction.

Critchfield, who has also been the Cassia County School District spokesperson, secured 39.6% of the votes in counting that was finished Wednesday morning. Her closest competitor, former state legislator Branden Durst, received 33.8%, while incumbent Sherri Ybarra trailed with 26.6%.

Critchfield said she was feeling excited and cautious as she watched the early results come in.

“I’m proud of the work that we’ve done,” she told the Idaho Statesman. “I feel like my message was something that really meant something to Idahoans.”

She said having three people in the race highlighted “differences in leadership style.”

“I’m hoping that the confidence and the trust that people have developed in me will show through,” Critchfield said.

Ybarra, who was first elected to the role in 2014, was running for her third term as the state’s top education official.

Candidates for superintendent have campaigned around several issues that have been major topics of interest in education — if critical race theory is present in Idaho schools, whether public funding should follow students who want to attend private or alternative schools, and how schools handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three candidates differ on several of these issues.

Throughout the campaign, Ybarra has touted her experience as an educator and her record as superintendent. She has pointed to rankings from Education Week that show Idaho rose from 31st in student achievement in 2016 to its most recent 17th ranking last year. It’s one of three factors Education Week uses for a state’s report card. Idaho most recently ranked 40th overall in the study, a gradual increase from its 48th rank in 2016.

Critchfield has said her experience on the Board of Education make her qualified for the position. Her priorities include focusing on skills and job readiness in Idaho schools and restoring trust in the state’s public education system.

Durst has tried to paint himself as the outsider candidate. His priorities include rooting out any critical race theory in schools and expanding school choice. Educators and administrators have said over the past year critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools. Durst has faced allegations over the past decade relating to domestic abuse and harassment.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.

