TWIN FALLS — As part of a statewide tour to go over changes in school funding, policies and rules, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield was here Monday to talk about potential outcomes following the 2023 legislative session.

More than 100 local administrators, superintendents, school board trustees and business managers attended the day-long session at the College of Southern Idaho to learn about changes that would take effect on July 1.

“It’s really important for us to communicate with our districts and our business managers on the details of what their budgeting process is going to look like based on appropriations," Critchfield told the Times-News before the session.

The Twin Falls visit was one of six stops in each region of the state, in what has been an annual event. It was the first such tour for Critchfield since her inauguration in January.

In addition to questions about funding, Critchfield said several sample policies were being prepared that districts could use as guidance to meet new rules, like displaying the national motto, policies on bathrooms and parental notification.

Attendance vs. enrollment

The return to using average daily attendance as a funding formula was one of the first things Critchfield addressed while speaking to the assembled administrators.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when students attended school through a combination of in-person and remote learning, funding was changed from an average daily attendance formula to an enrollment-based formula.

Now, average daily attendance formula is back, and it has caused some concern for schools whose attendance since the pandemic has not returned to pre-COVID levels.

“The discrepancy between what they had been getting and what they will get is enough that it is causing some concern,” Critchfield told the Times-News.

‘Investing’ in Idaho: Gov. Little takes victory lap after legislative session Gov. Brad Little tallied up the gains made for education as he looked back on the first 100 days of his second term while visiting the College of Southern Idaho.

For the past three years, Gov. Brad Little would make a recommendation for school appropriation, the Legislature would pass an appropriation, and then, Critchfield said, schools would approach the Board of Education requesting a temporary suspension of the attendance-based formula.

“We need to end the cycle," Critchfield told the assembled administrators. “I wish that I could say here’s the fix, (but) we don’t know yet.''

Critchfield said it was an active conversation, and more work would be done over the summer to help address concerns by the June budget-setting period. In the meantime, Critchfield encouraged administrators to build budgets that included no enrollment-based allocations.

The impacts such a change could have on districts adds up quickly. As Idaho Education News recently reported, the state's return to average daily attendance could mean eliminating positions in Twin Falls schools.

“That will have a dramatic impact on us in terms of staffing,” Brady Dickinson, the Twin Falls superintendent, told Idaho Education News. “If we go back to ADA, we’re going to have to reduce somewhere around 35 teacher or counselor positions.”

Financial literacy requirement

With the passage of House Bill 92, financial literacy is now a requirement for high school graduation, and Critchfield outlined how the half-credit class pairs well with economics, another half-credit class. Districts have the option to pair the class in other ways, too, she added.

Since the state does not offer a financial literacy teaching certification, Critchfield said any Idaho-certified teacher can isntruct the class, be it math, science, economics, or even physical education.

Career Ready Students Fund

While highlighting the Career Ready Students Fund, Critchfield used the Twin Falls High School welding class as an example. The class is so popular, she said, that the school turns away 100 students every year.

The purpose of the fund is to make $45 million available, with $5 million for career technical education.

“There are places where the only reason that we don’t have working technical programs outside of our most urban areas — it comes down to funding." Critchfield said.

This bill will allow districts the ability to get funds for career-ready programs, whether that means building a new 10,000-square-foot shop, adding a greenhouse, or purchasing equipment.

The funding will be available starting July 1, and she encouraged districts to have ideas ready to go.