Critchfield’s campaign treasurer linked to embattled Magic Valley charter schools

BOISE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Debbie Critchfield says she’s not concerned about her campaign treasurer’s role as board chair of two charter schools facing closure following an investigation of their finances.

Idaho EdNews confirmed this week that Critchfield’s campaign treasurer, Michael Arrington, is also the board chair of ARTEC and ARTEI, two publicly funded Magic Valley charter schools that are shutting down following recent discoveries by the State Board of Education and State Department of Education that the schools have been overpaid millions of dollars by the state — taxpayer money erroneously collected after the schools inflated student enrollment and attendance numbers.

“I have known Michael for — I don’t know — a long time, long before there was ever a consideration that I would run,” said Critchfield, a former State Board of Education president who announced her candidacy for schools chief in May.

State leaders say it’s still unclear how much the schools were overpaid and for how long, along with other details surrounding the reporting issues. The state has been withholding payments from the schools to make up for prior overpayments — an effort that contributed to decision to close, local leaders said last month.