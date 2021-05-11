Critchfield announces intentions to seek state schools superintendent office

BURLEY — Idaho State Board of Education member and Cassia County resident, Debbie Critchfield, announced Tuesday she will run for state superintendent of public instruction in 2022.
The office is an executive position in the state’s government, and the superintendent heads the Idaho Department of Education, which runs the public school system. The state superintendent serves a four-year term.
Critchfield has served on the ISBE board for seven years and is the recent past president.
“Parents are questioning the effectiveness of their child’s education, teachers are discouraged about their profession, local board members are wondering about the system, administrators are seeking for state direction, industry is desperate for student preparedness and taxpayers are debating state investments," Critchfield said. "We must make education count. It’s time to restore the value of an Idaho education."
Cassia County School Board Trustee Darin Moon said he’s always known Critchfield to exhibit character, to be approachable and forthcoming regarding the issues.
“She cares deeply,” Moon said, and she cares about everything she gets involved with.
“And she passionately cares about public education,” he said.
Critchfield will remain at her position with the SBOE while the governor looks for a replacement and then she will step away from the board to focus on her candidacy.
Critchfield also serves as the spokesperson for the Cassia County School District, a role she intends to keep.
For years, she said, she’s represented the position of others and now she can express her ideas about how she thinks Idaho education should operate.
Critchfield served on the Cassia County School District’s board of trustees for 10 years and has served as a volunteer on the state board of education since 2013. She has worked on a number of statewide initiatives and recently was the chairperson for Idaho’s Reopening Plan for school districts in 2020.
“I have considered running for this position for several years. This last year created an urgency in me. I have been at the state education table and observed, first-hand, what’s needed in our K-12 system, starting at the top. The lessons we have learned during this pandemic have only intensified those needs. We must advance our students, back our local boards, involve our parents and provide high-quality teaching environments,” Critchfield said.
The missing ingredient, she said, is alignment within the system.
“It comes down to the leadership component," she said. "You have to have a leader who knows the issues and is ready to lead from the first day."
Critchfield was also co-chairperson for Gov. Little’s Education Task Force and served on Gov. Otter’s Higher Ed Task Force committee, as precinct chairperson, committee secretary and state committeewoman for the Cassia Republican Central Committee, on the Statewide Dual Credit Task Force, as subcommittee chairperson for the Statewide Technology Task Force and was named Partner of the Year for the Idaho Commission of Libraries and one of Idaho Business Review’s 50 Idaho Women of the year.
Branden Durst, former state legislator, has also announced his candidacy for the office on the Republican ballot and incumbent Republican Sherri Ybarra, has not indicated yet whether she will seek a third term.