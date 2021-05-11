Critchfield announces intentions to seek state schools superintendent office

Critchfield also serves as the spokesperson for the Cassia County School District, a role she intends to keep.

For years, she said, she’s represented the position of others and now she can express her ideas about how she thinks Idaho education should operate.

Critchfield served on the Cassia County School District’s board of trustees for 10 years and has served as a volunteer on the state board of education since 2013. She has worked on a number of statewide initiatives and recently was the chairperson for Idaho’s Reopening Plan for school districts in 2020.

“I have considered running for this position for several years. This last year created an urgency in me. I have been at the state education table and observed, first-hand, what’s needed in our K-12 system, starting at the top. The lessons we have learned during this pandemic have only intensified those needs. We must advance our students, back our local boards, involve our parents and provide high-quality teaching environments,” Critchfield said.

The missing ingredient, she said, is alignment within the system.

“It comes down to the leadership component," she said. "You have to have a leader who knows the issues and is ready to lead from the first day."