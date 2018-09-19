TWIN FALLS — It’s an unusual concept for a fundraiser: people guessing where a cow will relieve itself.
That’s the idea behind the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation’s ninth annual Cow P.I.E. (Partners in Education) Challenge. It has become a tradition on the evening of the Twin Falls High School versus Canyon Ridge High School varsity football game.
This year’s event kicks off with gates opening at 5 p.m. and cows released at 6 p.m. Friday at Canyon Ridge High. Proceeds will go toward awarding mini-grants to Twin Falls School District teachers for innovative classroom projects.
Grants help provide opportunities for children that wouldn’t otherwise be available due to limited school funding, said Rock Creek Elementary School music teacher Cami Rush, who received $1,000 last year to buy instruments. “It really is a valuable thing for us as teachers.”
During the Cow P.I.E. Challenge, FFA students will help release cows onto a grid of 1,525 squares spray-painted onto a field. Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will each have a decorated cow.
Community members can buy tickets for a particular square. If a cow relieves itself in your square first, you win $500. And whichever school’s cow does its business first, that school’s booster club will receive $500.
With the “P.I.E.” theme, the education foundation will also offer slices of pie — the edible dessert variety.
At the event, both Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge have their band, cheerleaders and dance team perform in a “battle of the bands” format. Each participating student group will also receive money.
Plus, the event will feature a rubber chip toss, where participants throw chips onto the grid before the cows are released. Participants have a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.
In addition to the Cow P.I.E. Challenge, the Twin Falls versus Canyon Ridge football game is known as the “Service Bowl.” “Each school has some different service projects they’re doing,” Watkins said.
Twin Falls High’s student council hosted a barbecue Tuesday night for members of the U.S. armed forces, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. Canyon Ridge held a veterans breakfast Tuesday.
During the football game, veterans and those currently serving will be honored and high school bands will perform a medley of patriotic songs.
Money raised from the Cow P.I.E. Challenge — plus grants and donations throughout the year — goes toward the mini-grant program for teachers. Applications are due in February and grants are awarded in the spring.
Last school year, the education foundation awarded $28,000 in grants. “The teachers really appreciate this,” said Linda Watkins, executive director of the nonprofit Twin Falls School District Education Foundation.
In total, 113 teachers applied for a mini grant last year. The foundation awarded 48 and the Twin Falls School District helped fund 17.
Grant amounts were up to $1,000 and funded needs such as robotics equipment, library books, digital cameras and microscopes.
Rush was among last year’s recipients. She purchased more musical instruments for students to use, such as handbells, xylophones and other percussion instruments.
With some large classes at Rock Creek Elementary this year — with up to 30 students — students can now share eight different instruments instead of three. As a new school that opened in 2016, the grant helped Rock Creek build its inventory of music equipment.
Rush purchased instruments this summer and started using them in her music classes this month.
“The kids are able to have more time with the instruments and don’t have to wait as long for their turn,” she said, and that has increased student engagement.
The grant application process was simple and painless, Rush said. “It was kind of fun to put together a wish list that we wouldn’t be able to have otherwise.”
Annette McFarlin, computer science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School, received a $300 mini-grant last school year to buy a class set of headphones. Her students use Adobe software and are going through a video series to prepare to earn industry certifications.
“Because it’s a video series, every student is at their own level,” McFarlin said. “There’s a need for headphones. They’ve disintegrated over time.”
She can’t require students to bring in headphones. That means without the mini grant, she would have spent $300 out of her own pocket.
“I would have purchased them myself,” she said.
The education foundation is “such a blessing,” McFarlin said, and is something not available in all school districts. “It takes the load off the teachers’ shoulders.”
So how did the idea for the Cow P.I.E. Challenge come about? Watkins heard about a similar fundraiser in her hometown of Spokane, Wash., between rival high schools during basketball season.
When Canyon Ridge High opened in 2009 — essentially creating a cross-town rivalry in Twin Falls for the first time — the education foundation launched the event.
“I wanted to do something to promote school spirit,” Watkins said, and raise money to support the schools.
During Friday night’s football game, a coveted spirit bell will be awarded. From 5 p.m. until after halftime, members of the Idaho National Guard will use a rubric to gauge which school has the best spirit.
The winning school will receive a huge cowbell in a glass case, which they keep for a year. Canyon Ridge High currently has custody of it.
The massive bell was designed when the Cow P.I.E. Challenge began nine years ago, Watkins said. “It’s like huge.”
