Coronavirus case numbers flatten — but child case numbers keep climbing

The Boise School District, meanwhile, reported 14 cases between June 8 and Aug. 15. Fall classes began on Aug. 16.

Overall, new coronavirus cases decreased last week — but by the narrowest of margins.

The state and its seven health districts reported 217,921 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases Friday, a one-week increase of 4,820 cases.

A week ago, the new case count came in at 4,827.

Other key metrics were troubling.

On Wednesday, 457 Idahoans were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 139 Idahoans were in ICUs. Earlier last week, ICU admissions hit 140, a pandemic peak.

The test positivity rate continued to climb, reaching 13.2 percent for the seven-day period ending Aug. 21. That’s the highest rate since early January — and well above the 5 percent threshold that suggests an outbreak is out of control.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers continued to tick upward. The state administered 29,796 vaccine doses last week, a 19 percent increase.