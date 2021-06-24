Conservative speakers and candidates dominate second education task force meeting

BOISE — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force met for the second time Thursday at the Statehouse, with the agenda again dominated by a series of conservative speakers who agreed with the task force’s mission.

McGeachin formed the task force herself — it wasn’t created by the Legislature or statute — “to examine indoctrination in Idaho education based on critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” she said in announcing the task force in April.

The task force spent four hours Thursday debating whether and how to teach students about race and racism without seeking outside comment from classroom teachers or people of color.

During the initial five-hour meeting May 27, the task force did not accept public comment, either.

Public comment not yet taken at meetings

McGeachin said Thursday the task force is not taking public comment at this time because the task force hasn’t created a recommendation for the public to comment on.