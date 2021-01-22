Community coalition offers in-person tutoring for refugee children

BOISE — Two boys sat in the front pew of Boise’s Collister United Methodist Church Friday, heads bowed, almost as if they were listening to a sermon. Except, the building is closed for services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boys were in class, staring at computer screens checkered with the faces of their classmates. In the sanctum around them, Arabic chatter blended with the question-and-answers of a tutor helping with history homework.

“What does this mean?” ninth-grader Tiba Alghnaimawi asked tutor Aubrey Stephan, pointing to a word on her assignment about the U.S. Constitution.

“Philadelphia is a place,” Stephan replied. She opened a map on her phone and Tiba’s eyebrow’s shot up. “Oh, that’s far,” the girl said through her tye-dye mask.

Tiba, a ninth grader at Hillside Jr. High, asks for help with a history assignment. Math comes easy for the 15-year-old, who wants to be a surgeon. History and economics prove more challenging. Her family is from Iraq. “I don’t have all of those back in my country, so it’s very new to me,” she says. Sami Edge/IdahoEdNews