Comments to McGeachin’s indoctrination task force published by national group

“We wanted to be aware in advance of what may have been reported to the task force, so that we could reach out to people in advance of their higher education meeting in order to let them know that look: This is what our organization does. This is how we can help. If you need our help, please get in touch with us,” said Steinbaugh.

The Idaho Capital Sun, after six weeks of back-and-forth with McGeachin’s office, received copies of the records, but all comments and information identifying submitters were redacted, the outlet reported; that meant only submitters’ stakeholder group (parent, student, ect.), the level of education their comment applied to and the time of their submission was provided, showing no trace of what commenters actually said. FIRE’s publication of the comments likely marks the first time any of them have been made public. But comments since May 3 — and any information that could be used to verify the identities of commenters — still have not been released.

Though the cost of the initial comments has now been paid, months after initial requests, the inability to verify the identities of commenters remains an issue for the Idaho Press Club in its suit, said Scott McIntosh, chair of the organization’s First Amendment Committee. The Idaho Public Records Act doesn’t exempt disclosure of personal information from public records, the Idaho Press Club contends.