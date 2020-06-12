College of Southern Idaho to reopen campus, offer in-person classes this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho will reopen on June 22 and plans to offer face-to-face classes beginning next fall.

"The College of Southern Idaho is excited to welcome our students and our broader community back to campus," a statement from the school says.

The announcement, made Friday afternoon, says the school is following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and South Central Public Health District.

"Our safety is a shared responsibility and we all must strive to keep each other and ourselves healthy," the statement says. "These prevention strategies have been put in place in order to safely re-open CSI and bring our campus community back together."

Fall classes begin Aug. 24 and will be offered in "a variety of formats to accommodate our students' needs," the statement says. This includes face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction. In-person instruction is planned through the entire semester. Students and employees will be expected to wear face masks on campus where social distancing is an issue.

Residence halls will reopen for fall semester. Dining services will offer food to-go.