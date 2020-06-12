College of Southern Idaho to reopen campus, offer in-person classes this fall

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho will reopen on June 22 and plans to offer face-to-face classes beginning next fall.
"The College of Southern Idaho is excited to welcome our students and our broader community back to campus," a statement from the school says.
The announcement, made Friday afternoon, says the school is following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and South Central Public Health District.
"Our safety is a shared responsibility and we all must strive to keep each other and ourselves healthy," the statement says. "These prevention strategies have been put in place in order to safely re-open CSI and bring our campus community back together."
Fall classes begin Aug. 24 and will be offered in "a variety of formats to accommodate our students' needs," the statement says. This includes face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction. In-person instruction is planned through the entire semester. Students and employees will be expected to wear face masks on campus where social distancing is an issue.
Residence halls will reopen for fall semester. Dining services will offer food to-go.
CSI has been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The school moved classes online and many community events were canceled.
On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would enter the fourth and final stage for reopening the state's economy. All businesses in Idaho may reopen and gatherings of any size are allowed.
CSI's main campus in Twin Falls and the Mini-Cassia Center will reopen on June 22. The Blaine County, Jerome and Gooding centers remain closed.
The school is expecting an announcement later this month from the National Junior College Athletic Association regarding athletics for the 2020-21 seasons.
Summer classes, which began in early June, will continue to be held online.
Campus offices will be open to walk-in traffic beginning June 22 at 8 a.m. Some offices may be temporarily relocated for social distancing.
The student recreation center will also open June 22. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The center will close each day from 1 to 2 p.m. for sanitation.
The CSI Herret Center for Arts and Science will reopen June 23. The Centennial Observatory will remain closed.
The Faulkner Planetarium, which features a new video system, will reopen at limited capacity. The show schedule will also be reduced to make time for sanitation.
Museum galleries will reopen with normal hours. Hands-on exhibits have been removed and guests are encouraged to wear face masks. Certain programs will have limited capacity.
