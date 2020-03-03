College of Southern Idaho presidential candidate bios

Prior to his work at SUNY CCC, Dr. Fisher had served as a Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor for a Member of Congress. In that capacity, he provided administrative oversight for the Congressman’s Oklahoma district operations and the Washington, DC staff. The Congressman served on the Armed Services and Oversight and Government Reform Committees, so much of the legislative and policy work was focused upon foreign policy and military matters.

Prior to his work for the U.S. House of Representatives, Dr. Fisher worked at Rose State College in the Oklahoma City metro from 1987 through 2014. He served in a variety of roles at the College in Financial Aid, Admissions/Records, Enrollment Management and concluding his service there as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. He was part of the core team that implemented the Achieving the Dream program to improve student outcomes, the establishment of eight student leadership programs, approval of soccer as a varsity sport, and working through a feasibility study process resulting in the construction of campus apartments. His efforts also resulted in the expansion of the College’s concurrent enrollment program and establishment of an outreach program to foster care youth establishing a bridge to college. Dr. Fisher holds an A.A. from Rose State College in General Studies, a B.A. and M.A in history from the University of Central Oklahoma, and an Ed.D. from Gwynedd Mercy University (Pennsylvania). He has regularly taught undergraduate and graduate courses in history, humanities, leadership, and student development.