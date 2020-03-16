College of Southern Idaho picks its next president

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees selected L. Dean Fisher to be the college's next president.

Fisher will be the fifth president of the college when he replaces Jeff Fox, who will retire in June.

Fox has worked at CSI for more than 32 years and became president in 2013.

Fisher is the provost of the State University of New York's Corning Community College, where he oversees the academic divisions, library, marketing, enrollment and student services. He has been at the college since July 2017

He previously was the chief of staff and senior policy advisor for an Oklahoma congressman. Before that, he worked at Rose State College in Oklahoma City in roles ranging from faculty member to vice president of student affairs. He taught undergraduate and graduate courses in history, humanities, leadership and student development.

He spent his summers in southern Idaho when he was a child, CSI said in the statement.