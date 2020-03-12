College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho will move all classes online beginning March 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The school announced the decision Thursday in a press release.
"Our campus mission during this pandemic event is to ensure the health and safety of our campus community," President Jeff Fox wrote in the statement. "We are also focused on making sure that our students are able to complete their courses, while preparing contingencies to ensure the functionality of our campus operations."
No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Idaho.
Students are encouraged to avoid returning to campus if possible following spring break, which runs March 23 to March 27. Eagle Hall, Eagle View Apartments, Northview Apartments, the Taylor Cafeteria and campus computer labs will remain open for those unable to return home.
Ending in-person instruction, especially in the middle of a semester, was a difficult decision, Fox wrote. CSI is committed to providing the necessary resources to equip all faculty for success with online instruction, he wrote.
"We recognize that this will cause significant disappointment to many students, faculty, and staff," he wrote. "However, our first priority must be to keep the members of our community as safe as possible."
Other events, school-supported travel, exchange programs and athletics are canceled until further notice beginning Monday. The CSI Recreation Center will close Friday until further notice.
The CSI Early Learning Center, preschool lab, toddler lab and kindergarten class will also be canceled until further notice starting on March 30.
Twin Falls School District announced a series of precautions to be implemented immediately, including banning crowds of more than 250 people in district facilities.
CSI is the first of Idaho's colleges and university to announce the switch to online classes, but more could make the decision soon.
Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday with the presidents of Idaho's higher education institutions.
“Our institutions have been planning for some time regarding implications for campus operations in the wake of this public health crisis,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said in a statement. “I continue to be in contact with the Governor, institution presidents and other state officials. Ultimately, it will be up to the full Board to decide what steps should be taken regarding higher education, including if closures are warranted and if so, when.”
