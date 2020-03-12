College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho will move all classes online beginning March 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The school announced the decision Thursday in a press release.

"Our campus mission during this pandemic event is to ensure the health and safety of our campus community," President Jeff Fox wrote in the statement. "We are also focused on making sure that our students are able to complete their courses, while preparing contingencies to ensure the functionality of our campus operations."

No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Idaho.

Students are encouraged to avoid returning to campus if possible following spring break, which runs March 23 to March 27. Eagle Hall, Eagle View Apartments, Northview Apartments, the Taylor Cafeteria and campus computer labs will remain open for those unable to return home.

Ending in-person instruction, especially in the middle of a semester, was a difficult decision, Fox wrote. CSI is committed to providing the necessary resources to equip all faculty for success with online instruction, he wrote.