TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is moving forward with two major projects at its Twin Falls campus: a new veterinary technology building and remodeling the Taylor Building’s dining and bookstore areas.
CSI trustees voted Monday to move forward with negotiating a contract with Starr Corp. for the Taylor Building remodel project. Trustees also gave the OK for college administrators to pursue a request for qualifications for architectural and engineering design services for a veterinary technology building.
For veterinary technology, the CSI board has been talking about the project for months and touring existing facilities, board chairwoman Jan Mittleider said, adding she’s delighted there will be a facility on campus.
College officials are proposing a new building at the northeast corner of the CSI Expo Center. College officials anticipate the project will cost about $2 million and money would come from CSI’s plant facilities fund.
CSI has leased a veterinary clinic building in downtown Twin Falls for more than a dozen years.
It’s used primarily to teach students about caring for cats and dogs, and occasionally, birds and exotic animals. At CSI’s campus, students work with larger animals — such as horses, cattle, pigs, llama and goats — in barns near the Expo Center.
CSI officials want to bring the program under one roof, instead of having students attend classes in multiple locations. The program is consistently full, with 25 students accepted each year.
For the Taylor Building remodel, the project is anticipated to cost less than $6 million, vice president of administration Jeff Harmon said. Once a contract is negotiated, it will come to the CSI board for consideration and possible approval.
CSI student body president Carolina Zamudio told the CSI board Monday she wants to know about whether college leaders are seeking student feedback about the Taylor Building remodel.
It’s important since it’s where students spend a lot of time when they’re not in class, Zamudio said. She also suggested getting students involved with the interior design and artwork to showcase student talent.
There will be an open door for more student feedback after a contractor is on board and there are more specific design elements, vice president of student services Michelle Schutt said.
Trustee Scott McClure — who was on a selection committee that looked at responses to RFQs — said there were a number of qualified firms interested in the project. He said the committee would like to put several specific provisions into the contract with Starr Corp.
Mittleider said McClure may be jumping ahead a bit with the process and getting too far into the weeds. Mittleider said she’s assuming the selection committee will take care of it.
During their meeting, trustees also:
- Heard a presentation about “Data at a Glance,” a new public-facing online data page. The board didn’t take action.
It’s on the institutional research page on CSI’s website under “Data at a Glance.” There are 11 different data reports that cover frequently asked questions, such as enrollment numbers, course offerings, graduation and retention rates, and degrees awarded.
Information can be filtered, for example, by factors such as by age, gender and ethnicity for degrees awarded over the last five years.
President Jeff Fox said he wanted to thank employees who worked on the project, and it’s a useful way to take data already out there and put it in a useful format with graphs.
The one caution is “there is data out of context,” said Chris Bragg, associate dean of institutional effectiveness. It also doesn’t necessarily match official data that’s released, he said, and he encouraged people to bring up any questions that arise as they look at the data.
- Heard a presentation about CSI Early College.
CSI has been involved with dual credit — which allows high school students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously — since the program began in the state in the early 1990s.
Now, dual credit makes up roughly 50 percent of CSI’s headcount and a little less than one-third of credits.
The college has more than 6,300 dual credit students and dual credit classes are offered in about 70 high schools across Idaho.
Four high school students from CSI’s dual credit general education academy were at the meeting and they spoke to the board about their experiences. They take classes on CSI’s campus. They’ll earn an academic certificate at the end of this school year after completing the two-year program.
- Voted to allow the CSI Head Start/Early Head Start program to seek a 1.77 percent cost of living adjustment for employees. CSI trustees also approved a monthly Head Start/Early Head Start report.
- Approved an update to CSI’s strategic plan.
It’s an update to a plan that has been in place for about four years, Bragg said. It’s part of the college’s seven-year accreditation cycle through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Schools are required to submit a copy of their strategic plan annually.
