TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s forensics team finished third in the Northwest Forensics Conference this season, the college announced Tuesday.

Within the community college division, CSI placed behind Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., and the College of Western Idaho.

Teams earned points throughout the year according to how individual students performed in competitive debate and public speaking events, CSI said in a statement.

CSI sophomore Maggie Zlatanova took fifth place in interviewing during a recent Pi Kappa Delta national tournament in New York, beating out 140 students from other colleges and universities.

Zlatanova also earned bronze in both debate and extemporaneous speaking during the Phi Rho Pi national community college tournament in Reno. And she was honored as a recipient of a Phi Rho Pi student fellowship award.

