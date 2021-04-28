College of Southern Idaho ending campus mask requirement

TWIN FALLS — Students, professors and other people who enter College of Southern Idaho facilitates will no longer be required to wear face coverings starting in June.
The college announced the end to its mask requirement in a news release Wednesday, citing the availability of vaccines and the relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“As more and more people become fully vaccinated, and infection rates in the Magic Valley remain low, it’s time for the college to adjust accordingly,” said CSI President Dean Fisher said in a statement. “Individuals may certainly continue to wear masks if they wish to do so, and CSI will remain diligent in taking other precautions to limit the spread of the virus, but by the end of May we no longer feel that it will be necessary to require the wearing of masks in CSI facilities.”
The news release also noted that the college has held vaccination clinics on campus for employees, students and the community. CSI hosted a clinic Tuesday, where the public could walk in and receive a vaccine without needing to set up an appointment.
Like CSI, some K-12 school districts in the Magic Valley have also recently revisited their mask policies.
In March, the Jerome School District Board of Trustees ended the district’s face covering requirement. Meanwhile, the boards for both the Twin Falls and Buhl school districts opted to leave their districts’ mask requirements in place until the school year ends in late May.
In its most recent regional risk level assessment, released last Thursday, the South Central Public Health District reported six of the eight counties within its jurisdiction as experiencing a minimal risk level for COVID-19 transmission. The district placed Blaine and Twin Falls counties in the moderate category.
According to the assessment, the district has identified COVID-19 variants, which appear to spread more easily, in both counties. Additionally, both Blaine and Twin Falls counties are experiencing between 1 and 2.5 average new cases per 10,000 people over a 14-day rolling average.
According to data from the health district, there were 31 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls County last week and 44 cases the week before that. These numbers are significantly lower than the county’s peak of 428 cases the first week of November.
The district will release its next regional risk level assessment May 7.