College of Southern Idaho celebrates Constitution Day with lecture on women's suffrage and free pocket Constitutions

TWIN FALLS — Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787. In commemoration and celebration, the College of Southern Idaho will host a livestreamed political science lecture on a constitutional matter: Idaho’s role in the Women’s Suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Assistant Professor Perri Gardner will host the presentation with her Political Science 101 class highlighting Idaho’s leading role in enfranchising women and an overview of the national 19th Amendment movement. It will conclude with a discussion of voter participation and the voting process in Idaho.

The livestream begins at 2 p.m. Thursday and can be accessed online by visiting csi.edu/constitution-day.

Additionally, free pocket-sized copies of the US Constitution will be available to CSI students for pick up at the CSI Library, CSI Student Affairs Office and in Gardner’s office during her normal office hours.