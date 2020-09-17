College of Southern Idaho celebrates Constitution Day with lecture on women's suffrage and free pocket Constitutions

TWIN FALLS — Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787. In commemoration and celebration, the College of Southern Idaho will host a livestreamed political science lecture on a constitutional matter: Idaho’s role in the Women’s Suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Assistant Professor Perri Gardner will host the presentation with her Political Science 101 class highlighting Idaho’s leading role in enfranchising women and an overview of the national 19th Amendment movement. It will conclude with a discussion of voter participation and the voting process in Idaho.
The livestream begins at 2 p.m. Thursday and can be accessed online by visiting csi.edu/constitution-day.
Additionally, free pocket-sized copies of the US Constitution will be available to CSI students for pick up at the CSI Library, CSI Student Affairs Office and in Gardner’s office during her normal office hours.
“Since the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1788 and the new government under it beginning in 1789, the Constitution has evolved and adapted to the growth of our nation, and our understanding of what is just under the principles of democracy,” College of Southern Idaho’s President Dean Fisher said in a statement. “2020 marks the centenary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment providing for women the universal right to vote in the United States. I encourage you to take advantage of the multiple opportunities organized by the College of Southern Idaho to support your learning about the Constitution.
“Each year, the College celebrates Constitution Day, and our CSI Social Sciences Department has developed a comprehensive array of options for you to explore the history, development, and provisions of this foundational document to our nation. I extend special appreciation to Perri Gardner, Assistant Professor of Political Science for her leadership for this project.
“Each of us have a responsibility to be engaged in civic life. Find ways to get involved, find ways to always learn, and enjoy this opportunity to learn about the U. S. Constitution. I look forward to personally enjoying the array of learning options this year, and I hope you do as well.”
