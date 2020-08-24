College of Southern Idaho begins fall semester with enrollment bump

Enrollment is also a reflection of how the school is keeping up with growth in the Magic Valley, he said.

“We want to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our communities,” he said. “As the population grows, we want to make sure that we are growing along with it.”

In mid-summer, however, enrollment was down about 15% from the year before.

“Students appeared to be delaying decisions about college as they waited to see how the pandemic might play out,” Bragg said. “Some students also appeared to be considering taking a ‘gap year’ after graduation to give the pandemic a little more time to play out.”

Administrators shifted their focus in June to improving fall enrollment. They reached out to undecided students and reduced barriers in school policies to make starting college more simple.

For instance, the school held a series of instant enrollment days where prospective students could meet with an adviser, register for classes and figure out how to pay for college all in one sitting. Vice President of Student Services Michelle Schutt told board members at a meeting last week that the events increased enrollment and helped other students get the resources they needed to stay in school.

