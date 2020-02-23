Climbing the ladder: How educators earn more money under Little's proposal

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little introduced one of the year’s top education bills Wednesday when he unveiled his five-year, $225 million plan to increase pay for high-performing veteran teachers.

In terms of scope, cost, ambition and timeframe, it’s similar in stature to the original 2015 career ladder law. Passed under former Gov. Butch Otter, the original career ladder was a five-year $250 million program to increase teacher pay and help attract candidates to the education profession.

Now that the career ladder has been implemented and Little has secured additional funding to increase minimum teacher salaries, this is his plan to improve the competitiveness of salaries for experienced, highly effective teachers.

But to get their share of the increase, teachers will need to obtain a new advanced professional endorsement, which will place them in the first cell of the new advanced professional rung on the career ladder.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE NEW ADVANCED PROFESSIONAL ENDORSEMENT?

Instructional staff or pupil services staff who have held a professional endorsement for five years or more may apply for the new Idaho advanced professional endorsement.