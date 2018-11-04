TWIN FALLS — Longtime educator Cindy Wilson is challenging incumbent Sherri Ybarra during the Nov. 6 election in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race.
The superintendent oversees Idaho’s public education system. Wilson — a Meridian Democrat and educator of 33 years — recently retired as a government teacher at Capital High School in Boise.
“I want to be a voice for all Idaho children because I have lived and taught in several areas around the state,” Wilson said during an interview with the Times-News Oct. 18.
She has taught in some of the smallest school districts in the state and the two largest. “I have found that all children are not getting the same education opportunities," she said.
Wilson said she would like to tell that story and do whatever she can to ensure every child has a high-quality education, as guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution.
Wilson said she’s a native Idahoan who has a network of educators with whom she works and collaborates — noting she sees that as a major difference compared with her opponent.
“I believe in collaboration with other people with expertise to come up with the best possible solutions to help our schools,” she said.
Wilson said she has never missed a meeting as a member of the Idaho Board of Correction. She said she believes when she’s appointed or elected to an office, it's important to give every possible bit of energy she has to it.
Wilson said she’s also proud of the work she did as a member of Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s “Task Force for Improving Education (K-12).”
Her three priorities, if elected, Wilson said, are improving student achievement and learning, “recruit and retain great teachers in our state,” and providing early childhood learning opportunities for all Idaho children.
Wilson said she wants publicly-funded all-day kindergarten — the state only funds half-day classes now — and public-private partnerships with local school districts and communities so all children have access to preschool, but she wouldn’t make preschool mandatory.
She said her passion is civics and civics education. She said she’d like to ensure every child has the opportunity to understand the importance of the nation’s founding documents, Democracy and how to get along with one another — speaking civilly and respecting individual differences.
Career ladder
Teacher pay is a big concern, Wilson said. “We’re working on implementing the career ladder, but we are still not close to the original recommendation," adding she’d push for that.
While Idaho has been working on that, “we’ve fallen further behind in salary equity with other states and other professions,” Wilson said.
Teachers must have time to collaborate with others, create great lessons and authentic assessments, she said.
“We have to create in our state a knowledge and understanding of the importance of a highly qualified teacher,” she said, adding that makes a huge difference in a student’s life.
She said it’s also important to respect the professional expertise of each individual teacher.
School safety
Wilson said she looks forward to working with the state’s Office of School Safety & Security, and determining from those experts what yearly audits show are needed in school buildings to protect students and teachers.
She said she’d work with the office “on using grant money they just received to promote safety features in our schools,” she said.
Wilson said any time a new school is built, she’d like to get their opinion and the opinion of local public safety experts.
She said she’d like to see discontinuing use of portable classroom buildings on school campuses because they’re not very safe.
And Wilson said she wants to put in place a means to help children who have mental and emotional needs — particularly, starting in younger grades.
“Research is telling us that many children are struggling with depression, anxiety and mental disorders as a result of trauma experienced at young ages,” Wilson said. Addressing that, she said, would help keep schools safer and improve the lives of children.
As for whether to arm school employees, Wilson said she’d leave that decision to local school boards. “I would never mandate anything at the state level on that."
Teacher shortage
During Wilson’s travels around the state, “I found out there are a lot of districts that are really hurting,” she said, due to the teacher shortage.
Wilson said she’d like to look at a scholarship program where rural residents could go to school and agree to work in their local school district.
She's also interested in a possible student loan repayment program for those such as school paraprofessionals who want to gain their teaching certification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.