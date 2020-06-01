Chobani scholarships help Magic Valley students pursue dairy careers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Narcisse Mubibya fell in love with animals when he was a child living in Uganda and he’s wanted to work with them ever since.

“We couldn’t afford any animals at that time,” he said. “It’s just a dream that I had, and I wanted to realize it and accomplish it one day in my life.”

This fall, Mubibya will attend University of Idaho to study animal and veterinary science with help from the Chobani Scholars program. He’s one of four Magic Valley students to get the University of Idaho scholarship this year. It’s the next step toward his goal of becoming an animal nutritionist.

But it wasn’t always certain that he would make it to college.

Mubibya and his family came to Twin Falls from Uganda in 2016 as refugees. He knew little English and had never attended school before. That steep learning curve caused him to fail all his classes during the first semester at Canyon Ridge High School.

That winter break, he decided to research the subjects he had struggled in and began improving his English.

“That’s when it all started making sense and I started picking up on stuff,” he said.