Children encouraged to pen unique story for Idaho Public Television’s Kids Writers Contest

Kids in Idaho have a chance to pen a story to be judged for uniqueness, language skills, creativity and even illustrations in a contest announced last week by Idaho Public Television.

For the 28th year, Idaho Public Television is hosting the Idaho PBS KIDS Writers Contest. The three regional stations across the state — KUID in Moscow, KISU in Pocatello, and KAID in Boise — want to encourage young authors and artists in kindergarten through third grade to write and illustrate their own story and submit it by Saturday, March 19, for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online.

Idaho PBS KIDS Writers Contest details

Entry forms, rules, FAQs, and teacher tips are available at idahoptv.org/writers. The contest is open to children residing within Idaho Public Television’s over-the-air service area, including Idaho and parts of Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, and Nevada.

Winners in each grade level from each of the three Idaho regions will be selected and receive prizes, including toys, books, and a $100 contribution to an IDeal – Idaho College Savings Program account. Winners will be announced in April.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held in May for each region of Idaho to celebrate the winners and their stories. In addition, the winning stories will be uploaded in full color onto the Idaho Public Television website: idahoptv.org/writers.

“Regional volunteer panels will judge the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations,” Idaho Public Television officials said. “Fiction, non-fiction and poetry are accepted.”

Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia network with transmitters and translator stations that broadcasts across five digital channels through five full-power transmitters (KAID, Boise; KCDT, Coeur d’Alene; KIPT, Twin Falls; KISU, Pocatello; and KUID, Moscow) and offers streaming content and educational resources through its website: idahoptv.org.

