Charter schools opening, expanding in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Enrollment periods remain open for the Magic Valley’s two newest charter schools, one of which opened last year, while the other plans to open this August.
Charter schools continue to pop up throughout the state, increasing the number of choices parents have when selecting schools for their children. These schools are free and open to the public and follow the same education standards as districts in Idaho.
The Kimberly School District’s RISE Charter School has been in the works for the past few years, principal Heidi Child said. The idea first came about after the district opened Stricker Elementary School to alleviate some overcrowding issues.
This opened up the district’s intermediate school and the building next to it, where district offices are located, on Center Street West. A committee was formed to decide what to do with these spaces and opted to turn them into a charter school.
“(The committee) wanted to have some kind of educational model that looked different than the traditional school,” Child said.
The district settled on a project-based curriculum, which follows the same state education standards but teaches students in a different way.
“Students will learn foundation skills in language arts, math, history and all of the same core subjects they do in a traditional school, but they’ll learn through completing projects,” Child said.
For example, Child said, if students are learning about concepts like area or perimeter, they may be asked to create a blueprint for a house. Students then could have to figure out the size of the house and the amount and cost of materials needed to build the home.
Although students complete projects in traditional classrooms, this form of instruction is different because it stretches across all of the school’s content. For example, in a subject like language arts, a student could learn skills such as using commas or semicolons before then using that knowledge while writing a poem.
When it opens in August, the school will serve 125 students in grades four through eight. But over time, it’ll expand to offer all four years of high school. Along with the students the school is preparing for, Child said she’s working on hiring seven teachers.
The school’s enrollment period ends March 22. Then, on March 31, a representative from the State Department of Education will help the school run its first lottery, which will determine which students are selected.
While the lottery — which all charter schools use under state law — randomizes the process of selecting students, there are some factors that give higher priority to some students. For example, students within the Kimberly School District will be given a higher priority, but if there are spaces available, students outside of the district could also attend the school.
Being a part of an existing school district is one of the ways RISE Charter School is different from others in the state. Usually, they are completely separate entities. But because of this connection, the school has access to supportive services, like transportation and food service.
However, like other charter schools, RISE still has its own separate school board and the flexibility to make decisions that districts as a whole cannot. Aside from following a different curriculum, the school can do things like cap its class sizes at 25 students.
Classrooms will also look a bit different than traditional schools, with unique furniture like bean bag chairs and couches or desks that can be easily put together to form tables while students work collaboratively on projects.
Child, who has been with the district for eight years, said she became interested in the district pursuing a new education model after feeling like there were groups of students she’s been unable to reach over the last few years. While much of the world has changed dramatically over the last 100 years, the basic education model has mostly remained stagnant, she said.
“I think there’s a whole subsection of students that we’ve missed that are brilliant, that are talented in hands-on learning, and yet don’t recognize their potential because they don’t fit into that mold that we have required for so many years in education,” Child said.
In addition to RISE this year, there’s another charter school that could open in the next few years. Gem Prep — a charter school network with locations, in Meridian, Nampa and Pocatello — plans to open a location in Twin Falls in 2023, according to the network’s website.
Prior to these two, the latest charter school to open in the Magic Valley is Pinecrest Academy, which began classes last August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Denise Schumacher said this presented the school with some challenges. Most noticeably, the school at one point had all 172 of its positions filled with another 100 students on a waiting list. But as the pandemic continued, the school’s numbers decreased and it opened with about 130 students.
But these lower numbers presented the school with some opportunities as well. For example, this led to smaller class sizes that allowed Schumacher and the school’s teachers to establish connections with their students.
“One silver lining is we had a smaller community, but we were able to build a good foundation with students,” Schumacher said.
After experiencing some student losses last year, Schumacher said the school’s numbers for the fall are looking solid. Most students who were with the school this year have said they will continue with the school in the fall. The school is accepting additional students during its open enrollment period, which ends on April 4. After then, the school’s lottery will take place.
The school covers kindergarten through fifth grade at the moment, but Schumacher hopes to add a sixth-grade class in the fall. Eventually, the school will expand through eighth grade.
Within the next three years, the school will also build its own facility. It’s currently leasing space on Fifth Avenue North near the Twin Falls County jail and courthouse downtown.
The school follows a STEM-based curriculum that allows students to work collaboratively in small groups on hands-on projects. The school held an open house last month to introduce parents to these concepts.
Schumacher said the unique curriculum and smaller class sizes are some of the benefits charter schools can offer. Before getting into charter schools, she taught at a large district in Nevada, where it was difficult to establish connections with students.
“I love the fact that I could look at every student and I know their name,” Schumacher said. “I don’t think I could have done that in bigger schools. I came from a high school with 3,000 students. As much as we don’t want to, there’s going to be some students who get lost in the data.”