Charter schools opening, expanding in Magic Valley

Being a part of an existing school district is one of the ways RISE Charter School is different from others in the state. Usually, they are completely separate entities. But because of this connection, the school has access to supportive services, like transportation and food service.

However, like other charter schools, RISE still has its own separate school board and the flexibility to make decisions that districts as a whole cannot. Aside from following a different curriculum, the school can do things like cap its class sizes at 25 students.

Classrooms will also look a bit different than traditional schools, with unique furniture like bean bag chairs and couches or desks that can be easily put together to form tables while students work collaboratively on projects.

Child, who has been with the district for eight years, said she became interested in the district pursuing a new education model after feeling like there were groups of students she’s been unable to reach over the last few years. While much of the world has changed dramatically over the last 100 years, the basic education model has mostly remained stagnant, she said.