Celebrating students: CSI holds in-person graduation ceremonies

“I had more homework than other friends, but I know it was worth it at the end of the day,” White said.

At CSI, White took foundational classes covering subjects like math, science and English, but her two favorite courses were on sign language and anatomy and physiology. In the latter she had the opportunity to dissect a sheep’s brain, a cow’s eye and a rat.

White will continue her education at Utah State University later this fall. She said she is not sure what she wants to major in, but is leaning toward something in the medical field. She plans to use her nursing assistant certificate to land a part-time job that will provide her with real-life experience in the field to see if it is a good fit.

“I hope I can manage both (part-time work and college),” White said. “Hopefully the past two years have given me a little practice.”

White is one more than 500 students who walked across the auditorium stage to receive a degree this weekend. But this does not include every student graduating this semester. CSI Registrar Michele McFarlane said the college will probably confirm close to 900 degrees and certificates.