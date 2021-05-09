Celebrating students: CSI holds in-person graduation ceremonies

TWIN FALLS — After holding a virtual graduation ceremony last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College of Southern Idaho made plans that allowed graduates to receive their degrees and certificates in-person this weekend in front of friends and family members.
One of those students was Anna White, whose parents and grandparents were in attendance as she walked across the stage of the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium Friday afternoon.
Through dual-credit classes, White graduated from CSI with an associate degree in liberal arts and a nursing assistant certification all before finishing high school. She is a senior at Filer High School and will graduate later this month.
“I started taking CSI classes in person during my junior year, and I kept taking them,” White said. “I was interested in pushing myself a little bit with some harder classes.”
During the school week, White spent her mornings at CSI taking college courses before heading to Filer for the afternoon. This still left her with time after school to participate in sports like soccer, basketball and track.
“I got the best of both worlds,” White said. “I really enjoyed the classes I got to take, but I still got to be part of high school.”
White said this busy schedule was usually pretty manageable, but some days were busier than others.
“I had more homework than other friends, but I know it was worth it at the end of the day,” White said.
At CSI, White took foundational classes covering subjects like math, science and English, but her two favorite courses were on sign language and anatomy and physiology. In the latter she had the opportunity to dissect a sheep’s brain, a cow’s eye and a rat.
White will continue her education at Utah State University later this fall. She said she is not sure what she wants to major in, but is leaning toward something in the medical field. She plans to use her nursing assistant certificate to land a part-time job that will provide her with real-life experience in the field to see if it is a good fit.
“I hope I can manage both (part-time work and college),” White said. “Hopefully the past two years have given me a little practice.”
White is one more than 500 students who walked across the auditorium stage to receive a degree this weekend. But this does not include every student graduating this semester. CSI Registrar Michele McFarlane said the college will probably confirm close to 900 degrees and certificates.
The college held 12 ceremonies over the weekend, which were evenly split between Friday and Saturday. A maximum number of 44 students were able to attend each ceremony, and McFarlane said the college tried to keep the students grouped together by degree subject.
While the college held the ceremonies in person, there were still COVID-19 precautions in place.
Students who opted to attend a ceremony received a limited number of tickets for friends and family members. The college also livestreamed each ceremony on its YouTube page for people who could not attend.
This venue holds about 900 people, but only had about 180 for each ceremony to allow for social distancing. Masks were also required for everyone in attendance.
The college recently announced it was ending its mask mandate, but that does not take effect until June.
Out of the more than 500 students who walked across the stage to receive their degrees this week, about 40 graduated last year. After being forced to hold a virtual ceremony last year due to the pandemic, the college invited students to return for an in-person ceremony, McFarlane said.
“We’re just incredibly grateful that we get to celebrate our students,” McFarlane said. “This has been a tough year and we’re very proud of them.”