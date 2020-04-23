Castleford schools move to four-day week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASTLEFORD — About 330 students in Castleford will go to school only four days a week starting in the 2020-21 school year.

Trustees of Castleford School District made the decision April 15.

Assistant principal Dena Allred said the change is intended to help with teacher recruitment and retention. There aren’t many housing opportunities in Castleford, and the 30-minute commute from Twin Falls turns away some who may otherwise be interested.

Allred said the idea was proposed by teachers and a community survey showed broad support.

Classes will not be held on most Mondays next school year, though some specific learning opportunities may be available.

The typical day will last from 8 a.m. to 3:48 p.m. next year, about 48 minutes longer than the current school day. The total time students spend in school will work out about the same over the course of a year.

Allred said teachers will need to restructure their curriculum but most course materials will stay the same.

The district is still developing a plan to feed students on Mondays.

There are at least 45 districts and 15 charters on four-day weeks in Idaho, including several in the Magic Valley, according to the State Department of Education.

