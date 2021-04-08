Cassia superintendent offered job in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Cassia County School District Superintendent James Shank has been selected to become the next superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91, potentially capping a dramatic two weeks of the search process.

The Idaho Falls school board voted to offer Shank the superintendent job at the end of a special board meeting held Thursday morning. The follow-up interview with Shank and the executive session discussion about hiring him lasted 2 1/2 hours.

"There is no question in my mind that his focus is the education of students and he gave some clear examples of how that is his focus," trustee Paul Haacke said before voting for the nomination Thursday.

Longtime Idaho Falls superintendent George Boland announced in December his intent to retire at the end of the school year. Shank was one of two finalists for the superintendent position named in mid-March and he attended a community meet-and-greet at Taylorview Middle School on March 29.

Trustees initially offered to superintendent job to Eric Pingrey, a superintendent from Minnesota. Pingrey withdrew from accepting the position last Friday to accept the superintendent job in McCall-Donnelly School District.

