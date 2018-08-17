BURLEY — The Cassia County School District’s board of trustees will comb through a list of remaining school needs after a $15 million shortfall in the district’s 2015 construction bond. Projects were either scaled back or left unfinished after the $37 million bond’s shortfall.
The meeting will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 28 at the district office, 3650 Overland Ave., for a work session to begin reviewing the committee’s recommendation.
The board will begin deliberating on the list of projects presented by the committee in preparation of asking voters to approve another construction bond issue. The proposal could come as early as November 2018.
Board trustee Darin Moon said no cost estimates for the projects were provided on Wednesday.
“The committee looked at the needs but didn’t put a number to them,” Moon said.
Moon said input from the 30-member committee was “confrontational” at times but overall it was well thought-out and managed.
John Evans Jr., who headed the patron’s committee, said the growth in Cassia County will require classroom additions in the district.
In addition to new classrooms, the list of remaining needs includes a multipurpose room at Dworshak Elementary, an agriculture shop at Declo High School, completing a second phase of construction at Declo Elementary School and tearing down the old building and gyms at DHS and Burley Junior High School. Other projects include landscaping, playground, lighting, heating and air conditioning, flooring, windows, security, new furniture, parking lots, restrooms and bleachers.
The committee also made two more recommendations: purchasing the King’s warehouse property west of Burley on Bedke Boulevard to expand Cassia Regional Technical Center’s programs and using the warehouse for the district office, food service and fleet vehicle maintenance, along with storage.
The board will consider selling the district’s maintenance facility, food service building, district bus shop, preschool and New Comer Center and using the district office as a preschool. The board will also discuss tearing down CRTC’s electronics building and moving Cassia High School to CRTC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.