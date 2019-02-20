Try 1 month for 99¢
Charlie Woodies, 7, sleds down the hill Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at I.B. Perrine Elementary in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Some Magic Valley school districts have called for a snow day Wednesday. 

Cassia County School District is closed Wednesday due to weather.

Filer School District is closed Wednesday due to weather. 

Hansen School District is closed Wednesday due to weather

Murtaugh School District is closed

Valley School District in Hazelton, Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls and St. Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls are also closed. 

Twin Falls School District campuses are open. In a post on its Facebook page, the school district wrote:

"The TFSD will be having school today. Please, give yourself a little extra time to travel safely.

In keeping our doors open today, Twin Falls School District would like to provide parents/guardians with the following information: Be prepared for winter conditions: Bus routes may experience delays due to neighborhood road conditions. If you don’t feel that your student can get to school safely, keep him/her at home. Have your students wear snow boots and water-resistant clothing, if possible. An additional pair of dry socks is a good idea. Plan on ice/snow-covered sidewalks, drop-off lanes, and/or parking spaces. Remind and assist your students in finding a safe path to school; they should be mindful of vehicles, large pools of water, ice, and limited sidewalk access. We will continue to monitor road, weather, and safety conditions on a daily basis and provide updates through texts, website alerts, media, and emails."

