Burley High School graduation

Students listen to the National Anthem on Thursday, May 23, 2019, during the graduation ceremony at Burley High School in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Jan. 7.

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District will seek a renewed — and larger — supplemental levy in March.

The district will seek $4.39 million over two years, up from the two-year, $3.2 million levy that will expire later this year.

Trustees used a strategic planning process to come up with a supplemental levy to-do list. The largest chunk of the money, $1.6 million, would go toward school extracurricular activities, while nearly $750,000 would go toward classroom supplies and $600,000 would go toward adopting a new science curriculum.

Due to an increase in district property values, and a surplus for bond issue repayments, the district says it can collect a larger tax levy without increasing tax rates.

“We can’t do the work of education without the community,” Superintendent Jim Shank said in a news release. “This two-year levy is a significant component to our budget and represents local priorities that are focused on the advancement of student learning.”

The Cassia district has collected a supplemental levy for about 40 years. The March 2018 levy passed with 64 percent support, eclipsing the simple majority needed for passage.

March 10 is the next election date for school supplemental levies and bond issues, and March is historically the election day of choice for many districts. In March 2019, for example, voters approved nearly $177 million in supplemental levies across the state.

The Nampa School District has also announced a March 10 supplemental levy election.

