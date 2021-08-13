Cassia County residents hit with bizarre surveys. District warns: ‘It’s a scam’

“It was odd, like, ‘OK, where did this come from?’ And then to have specific references to our district and to our governor, I thought that was interesting,” Critchfield said. “When you start using enough terms to give it some legitimacy, that’s how people get it opened up and before you know it, you’re believing something that isn’t happening, or you’re concerned about something that may or may not be true.”

The school district only learned of the surveys when district patrons brought them into the office, Critchfield said. Administrators decided to post pictures on Facebook, to warn taxpayers that the surveys were not coming from the district, and the district wasn’t asking for their money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mailings say they were paid for by the Center for Individual Freedom and the David Horowitz Freedom Center, conservative nonprofits based on either coast.

Government transparency group the Sunlight Foundation lists the Center for Individual Freedom as a “dark money” group — a nonprofit that spends money on political activity, but doesn’t have to disclose the donors who are funding those efforts. The center has been involved in the fight to roll back campaign disclosure rules, Mother Jones reported, and funded advertisements against Congress’ debt relief plan for Puerto Rico in 2016.