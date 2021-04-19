Cassia ‘Connect’ program aims to give every student access to immediate help

Kẽa’s experiences motivated her father, Cassia County school board member Darin Moon, to help other families struggling with mental health. In 2018, Moon and district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield helped launch the Connect program, an initiative to get all Cassia County School District children access to free and immediate therapy.

Before Connect, it could take families weeks to get situated with a therapist. Now, a student just has to call a phone number where they can receive immediate crisis counseling, and set up an appointment with a local mental health professional. The school district pays for a handful of therapy sessions to start, and if a family needs more help, Connect can help them transition to long-term care.

If you, or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.</&h6>

“We have been to the bottom, and we have hugged each other, and gotten help,” Darin Moon said. “We want other people who are struggling with this to know that there are better days ahead. The missing link for you is getting the professional help.”