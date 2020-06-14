CARES money helps CSI students get by

One was as a CSI Ambassador, which includes giving tours on campus and sharing experiences at college and career fairs. The other was at a child care center, which shut down for the summer.

“As an education major, I was disappointed to not be able to work in my field,” she said.

The situation made things a bit more challenging as she pursues a degree in education, she said.

Schilz received the grant from CSI in May. It wasn’t much and didn’t even cover half her summer tuition, she said, but it was enough to help keep up with her bills.

“It helped cover expenses while I searched for a new job and gave me some fraction of a peace of mind,” she said.

More than 1,200 students received money through CSI last month. So far, the school has distributed about $362,725.

“Making sure our students with the greatest need receive assistance is a priority for College of Southern Idaho,” the school wrote on its website. “Our goal is to provide access to funds that are intended to help you with expenses, including course materials, distance-based technology, food, housing, health care, and childcare.”