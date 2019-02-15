TWIN FALLS — If you’ve ever seen the television show “Shark Tank,” you’ve seen people pitch their business in pursuit of an investment by one or more “sharks” — successful, self-made entrepreneurs.
Business owners often receive tough questions and harsh comments, and sometimes, they walk away with no investment offers.
Canyon Ridge High School used a similar panel format this week when 16 freshmen pitched project proposals to Twin Falls School District and Canyon Ridge High leaders. But in this version of “Shark Tank,” no-one’s actually investing money, there aren’t any blunt words exchanged and projects aren’t getting rejected.
It’s part of a new project-based learning class, which started this semester at Canyon Ridge High. Freshmen opt in to participate and they pursue a hands-on project that aligns with one of their interests.
Through working on the project, Canyon Ridge freshman Kaydin Skaggs has learned about working as part of a team and about public speaking, he told the panel Tuesday. “This is very different than anything I’ve ever done in school.”
Earlier this semester, students completed a “passion bracket,” where they identified topics they’re interested in and completed a proposal that started with a research question.
Projects cover topics such as building a computer, putting together care packages for homeless residents in the Magic Valley, raising awareness about global warming, creating a documentary to raise awareness about similarities among students, creating a healthy eating plan and sharing it on a website, and creating a presentation to teach others how to respond in crisis situations.
Now that the Tuesday and Thursday presentations are over, students will have eight weeks to complete their project. Then, they’ll give a presentation similar to a TED Talk about what they did for their project and what they learned.
Historically, freshmen at Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools have been required to take a freshman transitions class, said Kristy Oberg, who teaches freshman leadership and special education classes at Canyon Ridge. This school year, it was revamped to become “more of a leadership driven class,” she said.
Students meet two days a week to study Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
The other days, students are in a lab for a reading intensive class to help ensure they develop college-ready reading skills, Oberg said. “What we’ve seen in the past is kids don’t like that as much.”
For second semester — which began after Christmas break — students were allowed to opt out of the reading class if they met their goals, Oberg said. Instead, they’re allowed to take an class online through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy in a subject that interests them, join the project-based learning class or stay in the reading class.
In total, 16 freshmen opted into the project-based learning class. Oberg and school officials looked at options for how to structure the class, modeled like a “genius hour” or similar to Google’s 20 percent time policy, which the company uses to encourage employees to be creative and work on something they believe will benefit Google.
Canyon Ridge freshman Ella Oberg greeted the panel — which included Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson and secondary programs director L.T. Erickson — before presentations began Tuesday.
The class, she told them, allows students to choose what they want to learn. “This class was our choice.”
Freshmen Gage Summerfield and Kaydin are working on a team project to make a wood baseball bat. Their goal is to make it as effective as others on the market, but at a more affordable price point.
In response to another panelist’s question about where the price of their bat will fall in comparison with competitors, Gage said: “We’re going to try to be right in the middle.”
Freshman Tyler Christensen kicked off his presentation by telling the panel about the importance of skiing and a problem he’s trying to solve through his project. He’ll build wooden skis.
“Skiing is a sport that connects people all around the world,” he said. “There’s one problem, though — skis are expensive.”
If this project goes well, Tyler said he’s interested in making more skis for his high school senior project, and giving them to those who can’t otherwise afford to rent or buy them.
“I just love skiing,” said Tyler, who has been skiing for eight years. “It’s my favorite thing to do.”
He estimated it would cost about $100 to make his first pair. There are lots of videos out there with tutorials on how to make wooden skis, Tyler said.
The start-up costs could get pretty expensive, Erickson told him. He later asked Tyler to clarify the “why” behind the project. Tyler said he wants to offer cheaper skis just as effective as what’s already on the market.
After answering questions and listening to feedback, Tyler said: “Thank you for your time, everyone.”
