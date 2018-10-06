TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School is seeking donations of non-perishable food items after earlier donations were sent to the wrong place.
During the week leading up to the Canyon Ridge versus Twin Falls High School football game Sept. 21 — known as the “Service Bowl” — students at each school collected non-perishable food.
Canyon Ridge High’s food donations were originally slated to go toward stocking the school’s food pantry. However, donations were inadvertently combined with Twin Falls High and the majority was sent to the Valley House Homeless Shelter, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said.
Now, Canyon Ridge is looking for donations of non-perishable food items appropriate for high school students for its food pantry.
Donations can be dropped off at Canyon Ridge High School’s office, 300 N. College Road West. For more information, call the school at 208-732-7555.
