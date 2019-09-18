TWIN FALLS — The administrator in charge of athletic and extracurricular programs at Canyon Ridge High School is stepping down from his role.
Twin Falls School District announced Wednesday it received a letter of resignation from activities director Lonnie Ahlquist. He requested to be reassigned to a classroom position, according to a statement from the district.
“Unfortunately, I have been unable to effectively manage my stress levels. I need to step away from my responsibilities to heal,” Ahlquist wrote in the statement. “I will continue to cheer on all of our sports and activities from the bleachers, and I will always be a loyal Riverhawk.”
The letter of resignation will go before the school board on Sept. 25. The district will attempt to fill the position and meet Ahlquist’s request, a spokeswoman said.
Ahlquist previously taught math before taking over as activities director in 2015.
Sean Impomeni will serve as the interim director through the end of the school year.
